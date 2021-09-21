CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Middlesex, PA

Transportation Supervisor: The...

The Herald
 10 days ago

The West Middlesex Area School District is accepting applications for the position of Transportation Supervisor. Qualifications include Pennsylvania inspection license with mechanic certification; on-hand experience with diesel engines; necessary communication skills; supervisory experience; knowledge of bus chassis; record keeping background, budgeting expertise; CDL expertise, and a high school diploma. Responsibilities...

