Glimmers of light dance across the river’s surface as a cool breeze drifts past, gently pulling brilliant red leaves from a sturdy but gnarled maple tree. You watch this bright-red cluster swirl in the air until each leaf lands on the ground mixing with a thousand other leaves of yellow, orange, more reds and brown oak leaves. It’s fall and now the sun in the sky is traversing ever nearer the horizon. For those of us who call the northern climes of our planet home, fall has a magical, poetic, spiritual or even a philosophical meaning. This season of endings, closing acts if you will, means the cold long season of winter is next.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO