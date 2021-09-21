CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Deathloop Debuts on Top of Weekly UK Retail Charts

Cover picture for the articleLast week was an eventful one for the weekly charts for boxed sales in the UK (via GamesIndustry). For starters, Deathloop finally launched for the PS5 and PC, receiving praise from critics, and also managing to top the UK sales charts. In spire of its No. 1 position, it’s still garnered the lowest ever physical launch sales for a game developed by Arkane Studios, slightly behind 2017’s Prey– though it’s worth noting that these charts do not account for digital sales.

