Kaleidoscope
“A brilliant example of the power of words and pictures, of storytelling itself.”. Brian Selznick continues to defy expected norms of storytelling in these pages where time/space/memory all shift to create different aspects of the same narrative. Like the kaleidoscope of the title, each chapter opens with a symmetrical image refracting an aspect of the story and a page featuring a more traditional image representing the chapter’s theme. Butterflies, apples, keys, inventions, death, and grief appear in different versions of themselves. Each reflection amplifies the ones that came before, creating a complicated tapestry that creates a whole made up of much more than the individual parts.www.nyjournalofbooks.com
Comments / 0