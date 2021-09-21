CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article“A brilliant example of the power of words and pictures, of storytelling itself.”. Brian Selznick continues to defy expected norms of storytelling in these pages where time/space/memory all shift to create different aspects of the same narrative. Like the kaleidoscope of the title, each chapter opens with a symmetrical image refracting an aspect of the story and a page featuring a more traditional image representing the chapter’s theme. Butterflies, apples, keys, inventions, death, and grief appear in different versions of themselves. Each reflection amplifies the ones that came before, creating a complicated tapestry that creates a whole made up of much more than the individual parts.

