EVENING 5: Home quarantine option for vaccinated travellers

Nearly 400,000 people in the U.S. got an additional shot of Pfizer this past weekend after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to authorize boosters for anyone six months out from their second shot of Pfizer who is 65 or older, younger with underlying medical conditions, or at high risk for occupational or institutional reasons. During the earlier stages of the vaccine rollout, side effects were a common occurrence, with pain, tiredness, and headache being some of the most frequently reported reactions. Now, the CDC has pinpointed the most common side effect that you might experience after the Pfizer booster.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO