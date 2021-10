We’re fifteen minutes into the 2021 home opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Minnesota Vikings trail the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 10-7. Seattle got the ball first as the Vikings won the toss and chose to defer to the second half. Russell Wilson and company pushed the ball down the field and set themselves up with a first-and-goal at the 10, and D.K. Metcalf finished it off with a 10-yard touchdown catch. Metcalf had three catches for 54 yards on the drive, including a big one to set up the goal-to-go. The extra point from Jason Myers was good, and they had a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO