Tumours block protective muscle and nerve signals to cause cachexia

By Teresa A. Zimmers, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertain cancers cause people to weaken and waste away. A mouse model of this points to tumour-induced blockade of molecules that normally protect muscle innervation and mass. Will the discovery lead to therapies for this deadly condition?. Teresa A. Zimmers is in the Department of Surgery, Indiana University School of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Microbiome effects on immune surveillance of intestinal tumours

Obesity and high-fat Western-style diets are strongly associated with increased cancer risk, including for colorectal cancer. Various pathways have been shown to mediate the effects of a high-fat diet on intestinal epithelial tumorigenesis, but little is known about how these pathways intersect with immune surveillance of the tumour-initiating intestinal stem cells (ISCs). Beyaz et al. describe a crosstalk between the intestinal microbiome, ISCs and immune cells that regulates tumorigenesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

The development of tumour vascular networks

The growth of solid tumours relies on an ever-increasing supply of oxygen and nutrients that are delivered via vascular networks. Tumour vasculature includes endothelial cell lined angiogenesis and the less common cancer cell lined vasculogenic mimicry (VM). To study and compare the development of vascular networks formed during angiogenesis and VM (represented here by breast cancer and pancreatic cancer cell lines) a number of in vitro assays were utilised. From live cell imaging, we performed a large-scale automated extraction of network parameters and identified properties not previously reported. We show that for both angiogenesis and VM, the characteristic network path length reduces over time; however, only endothelial cells increase network clustering coefficients thus maintaining small-world network properties as they develop. When compared to angiogenesis, the VM network efficiency is improved by decreasing the number of edges and vertices, and also by increasing edge length. Furthermore, our results demonstrate that angiogenic and VM networks appear to display similar properties to road traffic networks and are also subject to the well-known Braess paradox. This quantitative measurement framework opens up new avenues to potentially evaluate the impact of anti-cancer drugs and anti-vascular therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

The clinical behavior and genomic features of the so-called adenoid cystic carcinomas of the solid variant with basaloid features

Classic adenoid cystic carcinomas (C-AdCCs) of the breast are rare, relatively indolent forms of triple negative cancers, characterized by recurrent MYB or MYBL1 genetic alterations. Solid and basaloid adenoid cystic carcinoma (SB-AdCC) is considered a rare variant of AdCC yet to be fully characterized. Here, we sought to determine the clinical behavior and repertoire of genetic alterations of SB-AdCCs. Clinicopathologic data were collected on a cohort of 104 breast AdCCs (75 C-AdCCs and 29 SB-AdCCs). MYB expression was assessed by immunohistochemistry and MYB-NFIB and MYBL1 gene rearrangements were investigated by fluorescent in-situ hybridization. AdCCs lacking MYB/MYBL1 rearrangements were subjected to RNA-sequencing. Targeted sequencing data were available for 9 cases. The invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and overall survival (OS) were assessed in C-AdCC and SB-AdCC. SB-AdCCs have higher histologic grade, and more frequent nodal and distant metastases than C-AdCCs. MYB/MYBL1 rearrangements were significantly less frequent in SB-AdCC than C-AdCC (3/14, 21% vs 17/20, 85% P < 0.05), despite the frequent MYB expression (9/14, 64%). In SB-AdCCs lacking MYB rearrangements, CREBBP, KMT2C, and NOTCH1 alterations were observed in 2 of 4 cases. SB-AdCCs displayed a shorter IDFS than C-AdCCs (46.5 vs 151.8 months, respectively, P < 0.001), independent of stage. In summary, SB-AdCCs are a molecularly heterogeneous but clinically aggressive group of tumors. Less than 25% of SB-AdCCs display the genomic features of C-AdCC. Defining whether these tumors represent a single entity or a collection of different cancer types with a similar basaloid histologic appearance is warranted.
CANCER
Nature.com

Outcomes and toxicity of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in chronic myeloid leukemia patients previously treated with second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors: a prospective non-interventional study from the Chronic Malignancy Working Party of the EBMT

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) remains a treatment option for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who fail to respond to tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). While imatinib seems to have no adverse impact on outcomes after transplant, little is known on the effects of prior use of second-generation TKI (2GTKI). We present the results of a prospective non-interventional study performed by the EBMT on 383 consecutive CML patients previously treated with dasatinib or nilotinib undergoing allo-HCT from 2009 to 2013. The median age was 45 years (18–68). Disease status at transplant was CP1 in 139 patients (38%), AP or >CP1 in 163 (45%), and BC in 59 (16%). The choice of 2GTKI was: 40% dasatinib, 17% nilotinib, and 43% a sequential treatment of dasatinib and nilotinib with or without bosutinib/ponatinib. With a median follow-up of 37 months (1–77), 8% of patients developed either primary or secondary graft failure, 34% acute and 60% chronic GvHD. There were no differences in post-transplant complications between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. Non-relapse mortality was 18% and 24% at 12 months and at 5 years, respectively. Relapse incidence was 36%, overall survival 56% and relapse-free survival 40% at 5 years. No differences in post-transplant outcomes were found between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. This prospective study demonstrates the feasibility of allo-HCT in patients previously treated with 2GTKI with a post-transplant complications rate comparable to that of TKI-naive or imatinib-treated patients.
CANCER
State
Indiana State
Nature.com

A vascularized tumoroid model for human glioblastoma angiogenesis

Glioblastoma (GBM) angiogenesis is critical for tumor growth and recurrence, making it a compelling therapeutic target. Here, a disease-relevant, vascularized tumoroid in vitro model with stem-like features and stromal surrounds is reported. The model is used to recapitulate how individual components of the GBM’s complex brain microenvironment such as hypoxia, vasculature-related stromal cells and growth factors support GBM angiogenesis. It is scalable, tractable, cost-effective and can be used with biologically-derived or biomimetic matrices. Patient-derived primary GBM cells are found to closely participate in blood vessel formation in contrast to a GBM cell line containing differentiated cells. Exogenous growth factors amplify this effect under normoxia but not at hypoxia suggesting that a significant amount of growth factors is already being produced under hypoxic conditions. Under hypoxia, primary GBM cells strongly co-localize with umbilical vein endothelial cells to form sprouting vascular networks, which has been reported to occur in vivo. These findings demonstrate that our 3D tumoroid in vitro model exhibits biomimetic attributes that may permit its use as a preclinical model in studying microenvironment cues of tumor angiogenesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Recurrence-associated gene signature in patients with stage I non-small-cell lung cancer

Recurrent gene mutations and fusions in cancer patients are likely to be associated with cancer progression or recurrence by Vogelstein et al. (Science (80-) 340, 1546–1558 (2013)). In this study, we investigated gene mutations and fusions that recurrently occurred in early-stage cancer patients with stage I non-small-cell cancer (NSCLC). Targeted exome sequencing was performed to profile the variants and confirmed their fidelity at the gene and pathway levels through comparison with data for stage I lung cancer patients, which was obtained from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Next, we identified prognostic gene mutations (ATR, ERBB3, KDR, and MUC6), fusions (GOPC-ROS1 and NTRK1-SH2D2A), and VEGF signaling pathway associated with cancer recurrence. To infer the functional implication of the recurrent variants in early-stage cancers, the extent of their selection pattern was investigated, and they were shown to be under positive selection, implying a selective advantage for cancer progression. Specifically, high selection scores were observed in the variants with significantly high risks for recurrence. Taken together, the results of this study enabled us to identify recurrent gene mutations and fusions in a stage I NSCLC cohort and to demonstrate positive selection, which had implications regarding cancer recurrence.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: MDM4 inhibition: a novel therapeutic strategy to reactivate p53 in hepatoblastoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82542-4, published online 03 February 2021. Rohit K. Srivastava was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “Author contributions S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., S.F.S., and S.A.V. designed experiments. S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., Z.C., A.P.S., R.K.S., A.M.I., S.R.L.,...
CANCER
Person
Ryan
Nature.com

Genetic evolution to tyrosine kinase inhibitory therapy in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer

Tumour heterogeneity impacts the efficacy of metastatic cancer treatment even if actionable mutations are identified. Clinicians need to understand if assessing one lesion provides reliable information to drive a therapeutic decision in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Methods. We analysed inter-tumour heterogeneity from five autopsied individuals with NSCLC-harbouring mutations in...
CANCER
BBC

Routine eye test led to woman's brain tumour discovery

A woman who was diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine eye test has spoken about her ordeal in a bid to raise awareness. Sarah Cardwell, from Leeds, started having blurred vision so went to the opticians for a check-up. When her sight could not be corrected by any...
CANCER
The Guardian

New drug could slow tumour regrowth in inoperable bowel cancer

Researchers have identified a potential new targeted treatment for incurable bowel cancer. The medication has shown promise in a clinical trial in slowing the regrowth of tumours among some patients with the condition. The trial looked at whether a drug called adavosertib, taken as a daily pill, could delay tumour...
CANCER
BBC

Brain tumour research funded in memory of Skye Hall

The family of a boy who died after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour say they have "significant hope" the condition can be treated better in the future. Skye Hall, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, died aged five in 2014. His family set up the Blue Skye Thinking charity which has...
CANCER
#Skeletal Muscle#Muscle Tissue#Tumours#Cachexia#The Department Of Surgery#Power#D G Daly#L E Nutrition 67#T Marks#M#S K Nasser#S Anker#S D J#Penna F Bonetto#Transl#Horm#Lepp Ranta#Biol#R R Et Al#Chem
Nature.com

The growing need for controlled data access models in clinical proteomics and metabolomics

More and more clinical studies include potentially sensitive human proteomics or metabolomics datasets, but bioinformatics resources for managing the access to these data are not yet available. This commentary discusses current best practices and future perspectives for the responsible handling of clinical proteomics and metabolomics data. Current data sharing practices...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vitamin D in pediatric patients with obesity and arterial hypertension

The purpose of this study was to find potential differences in vitamin D levels between different groups: overweight children with hypertension, normal-weight children with hypertension, overweight children with normal blood pressure and normal-weight children without hypertension, representing the control group. We also wanted to determine whether there are correlations between vitamin D levels and other clinical laboratory parameters, to evaluate the potential need for substitution. We measured vitamin D, homocysteine, total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, uric acid, glucose, apolipoprotein A1, apolipoprotein B, alkaline phosphatase, calcium, phosphate and magnesium serum levels in all groups. We also took anthropometric measurements (body weight, height, body mass index (BMI)) and observed patients’ blood pressure. The results were analyzed with SPSS statistic tool with basic statistical methods. The study included 175 children between 5 and 18 years of age. Fiftyseven were healthy (group A—control group), 41 normal-weight with hypertension (group B), 44 overweight with hypertension (group C) and 33 overweight with normal blood pressure (group D). The results showed statistically significant differences in values of vitamin D between all groups—A and B (p = 0.003), A and C (p < 0.001), A and D (p < 0.001), B and D (p = 0.043), B and C (0.030), except for groups C and D (p = 0.830). There were statistically significant correlations between vitamin D and BMI (r = − 0.196, p = 0.010), systolic pressure (r = − 0.190, p = 0.002), diastolic pressure (r = − 0.149, p = 0.050), homocysteine (r = − 0.208, p = 0.007), triglycerides (r = − 0.196, p = 0.011) and apolipoprotein A1 (r = 0.222, p = 0.007), confirmed in multivariate model. For the blood pressure, the higher the systolic blood pressure, the lower the average vitamin D was. The pilot study shows significant differences in serum vitamin D levels between all groups of children, apart from groups C and D. These results, combined with statistically significant correlations between vitamin D and systolic and diastolic blood pressure suggest the need for monitoring and potential substitution of vitamin D in in pediatric patients with hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Radiation makes heart cells young again to treat arrhythmia

Radiation therapy can reprogram heart muscle cells to what appears to be a younger state, fixing electrical problems that cause a life-threatening arrhythmia without the need for a long-used, invasive procedure, new research suggests. In that invasive procedure—catheter ablation—a catheter is threaded into the heart, and the tissue that triggers...
CANCER
Nature.com

Carbon-nanotube yarns induce axonal regeneration in peripheral nerve defect

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are cylindrical nanostructures and have unique properties, including flexibility, electrical conductivity, and biocompatibility. We focused on CNTs fabricated with the carbon nanotube yarns (cYarn) as a possible substrate promoting peripheral nerve regeneration with these properties. We bridged a 15 mm rat sciatic nerve defect with five different densities of cYarn. Eight weeks after the surgery, the regenerated axons crossing the CNTs, electromyographical findings, and muscle weight ratio of the lower leg showed recovery of the nerve function by interfacing with cYarn. Furthermore, the sciatic nerve functional index (SFI) at 16 weeks showed improvement in gait function. A 2% CNT density tended to be the most effective for nerve regeneration as measured by both histological axonal regeneration and motor function. We confirmed that CNT yarn promotes peripheral nerve regeneration by using it as a scaffold for repairing nerve defects. Our results support the future clinical application of CNTs for bridging nerve defects as an off-the-shelf material.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Correction of a knock-in mouse model of acrodysostosis with gene therapy using a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKAR1A vector

Acrodysostosis is a rare skeletal dysplasia caused by loss-of-function mutations in the regulatory subunit of protein kinase A (PRKAR1A). In a knock-in mouse model (PRKAR1Awt/mut) expressing one copy of the recurrent R368X mutation, we tested the effects of a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKR1A (hPRKAR1A) vector intravenously administered at 4 weeks of age. Caudal vertebrae and tibial diaphyses contained 0.52 ± 0.7 and 0.13 ± 0.3 vector genome per cell (VGC), respectively, at 10 weeks of age and 0.22 ± 0.04 and 0.020 ± 0.04 at 16 weeks while renal cortex contained 0.57 ± 0.14 and 0.26 ± 0.05 VGC. Vector-mediated hPRKAR1A expression was found in growth plate chondrocytes, osteoclasts, osteoblasts, and kidney tubular cells. Chondrocyte architecture was restored in the growth plates. Body length, tail length, and body weight were improved in vector treated PRKAR1Awt/mut mice, not the bone length of their limbs. These results provide one of the few proofs for gene therapy efficacy in a mouse model of chondrodysplasia. In addition, the increased urinary cAMP of PRKAR1Awt/mut mice was corrected almost to normal. In conclusion, gene therapy with hPRKAR1A improved skeletal growth and kidney dysfunction, the hallmarks of acrodysostosis in R368X mutated mice and humans.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Increased interstitial fluid in periventricular and deep white matter hyperintensities in patients with suspected idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus

Periventricular white matter changes are common in patients with idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus (iNPH) and considered to represent focally elevated interstitial fluid. We compared diffusion measures in periventricular hyperintensities in patients with imaging features of iNPH to patients without. The hypothesis is that periventricular hyperintensities in patients with presumed iNPH show higher water content than in patients without imaging features of iNPH. 21 patients with iNPH Radscale 7–12 (“high probability of iNPH”) and 10 patients with iNPH Radscale 2–4 (“low probability of iNPH”) were examined with a neurodegeneration imaging protocol including a diffusion microstructure imaging sequence. Periventricular hyperintensities and deep white matter hyperintensities were segmented and diffusion measures were compared. In patients with imaging features of iNPH, the free water content in periventricular hyperintensities was significantly higher compared to the control group (p = 0.005). This effect was also detectable in deep white matter hyperintensities (p = 0.024). Total brain volumes and total gray or white matter volumes did not differ between the groups. Periventricular cap free water fraction was highly discriminative regarding patients with presumed iNPH and controls with an ROC AUC of 0.933. Quantitative diffusion microstructure imaging shows elevated water content in periventricular hyperintensities in patients with imaging features of iNPH, which could be the imaging correlate for pathologic fluid accumulation and may be used as an imaging biomarker in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel inactivated whole-cell Pseudomonas aeruginosa vaccine that acts through the cGAS-STING pathway

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 353 (2021) Cite this article. Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection continues to be a major threat to global public health, and new safe and efficacious vaccines are needed for prevention of infections caused by P. aeruginosa. X-ray irradiation has been used to prepare whole-cell inactivated vaccines against P. aeruginosa infection. However, the immunological mechanisms of X-ray-inactivated vaccines are still unclear and require further investigation. Our previous study found that an X-ray-inactivated whole-cell vaccine could provide protection against P. aeruginosa by boosting T cells. The aim of the present study was to further explore the immunological mechanisms of the vaccine. Herein, P. aeruginosa PAO1, a widely used laboratory strain, was utilized to prepare the vaccine, and we found nucleic acids and 8-hydroxyguanosine in the supernatant of X-ray-inactivated PAO1 (XPa). By detecting CD86, CD80, and MHCII expression, we found that XPa fostered dentritic cell (DC) maturation by detecting. XPa stimulated the cGAS-STING pathway as well as Toll-like receptors in DCs in vitro, and DC finally underwent apoptosis and pyroptosis after XPa stimulation. In addition, DC stimulated by XPa induced CD8+ T-cell proliferation in vitro and generated immunologic memory in vivo. Moreover, XPa vaccination induced both Th1 and Th2 cytokine responses in mice and reduced the level of inflammatory factors during infection. XPa protected mice in pneumonia models from infection with PAO1 or multidrug-resistant clinical isolate W9. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) mice immunized with XPa could resist PAO1 infection. Therefore, a new mechanism of an X-ray-inactivated whole-cell vaccine against P. aeruginosa infection was discovered in this study.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Modeling congenital cataract in vitro using patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells

Congenital cataracts are the leading cause of childhood blindness. To date, surgical removal of cataracts is the only established treatment, but surgery is associated with multiple complications, which often lead to visual impairment. Therefore, mechanistic studies and drug-candidate screening have been intrigued by the aims of developing novel therapeutic strategies. However, these studies have been hampered by a lack of an appropriate human-disease model of congenital cataracts. Herein, we report the establishment of a human congenital cataract in vitro model through differentiation of patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into regenerated lenses. The regenerated lenses derived from patient-specific iPSCs with known causative mutations of congenital cataracts (CRYBB2 [p. P24T] and CRYGD [p. Q155X]) showed obvious opacification that closely resembled that seen in patients’ cataracts in terms of opacification severity and disease course accordingly, as compared with lentoid bodies (LBs) derived from healthy individuals. Increased protein aggregation and decreased protein solubility corresponding to the patients’ cataract severity were observed in the patient-specific LBs and were attenuated by lanosterol treatment. Taken together, the in vitro model described herein, which recapitulates patient-specific clinical manifestations of congenital cataracts and protein aggregation in patient-specific LBs, provides a robust system for research on the pathological mechanisms of cataracts and screening of drug candidates for cataract treatment.
SCIENCE

