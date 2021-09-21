As Economy Opens Up These Stocks Should Rally
On September 20, Indian equity markets witnessed a solid sell-off across categories. Sensex and Nifty 's benchmark indices tumbled 0.89% and 1.07% to close at 58,490.93 and 17,396.90, respectively. Except for FMCG, heavy selling in metals, auto, pharma, and bank stocks pulled down indices. Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 2.3%, and the Small-cap 100 index plummeted 1.8% today. A global sell-off in equities halted the forward march of Indian equity markets. Amid this storm, ITC (NS: ITC ) was up 0.78%, ending at Rs 232.95. As the economy opens up, certain stocks are poised for further rally. We have picked up two shares with further upside going ahead.in.investing.com
