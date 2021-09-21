CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

As Economy Opens Up These Stocks Should Rally

By Sameer Padole/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 10 days ago

On September 20, Indian equity markets witnessed a solid sell-off across categories. Sensex and Nifty 's benchmark indices tumbled 0.89% and 1.07% to close at 58,490.93 and 17,396.90, respectively. Except for FMCG, heavy selling in metals, auto, pharma, and bank stocks pulled down indices. Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 2.3%, and the Small-cap 100 index plummeted 1.8% today. A global sell-off in equities halted the forward march of Indian equity markets. Amid this storm, ITC (NS: ITC ) was up 0.78%, ending at Rs 232.95. As the economy opens up, certain stocks are poised for further rally. We have picked up two shares with further upside going ahead.

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 Large-Cap Stocks Raising Their Dividend

September saw a big jump in volatility concerns over rising inflation and the Fed’s potential tightening. It could be wise to bet on large-cap dividend-paying stocks for steady returns in such an environment. Established large-cap dividend stocks Accenture (NYSE:ACN) (CAN) and McDonald’s (MCD) are worth considering now, given their stable financials and cash flows. Let’s discuss.The stock market is experiencing substantial volatility due to concerns over rising inflation, the ongoing debt crisis at China's real estate giant Evergrande, and the Fed's signal of monetary stimulus withdrawal. The CBOE volatility index (VIX) has increased 34% over the past month and 22% over the past five trading days.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Avoid After China Intensifies Cryptocurrency Crackdown

China’s recent unprecedented crackdown on cryptocurrency-related activities is expected to create uncertainty for companies exposed to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. This is due to the fact that China accounts for the majority of crypto mining worldwide. Hence, it might be best to avoid stocks such as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Canaan Inc. (CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (EBON) now.Amid fading investor interest in cryptocurrency, China’s central bank recently declared all cryptocurrency-related activities illegal. After the intensified crackdown, the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, lost 5% on Friday, and the second-largest virtual currency, Ether, declined 7%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Indian#Nifty#Fmcg#Lt Foods#Daawat#Heritage#Orange#European Union#The European Union#Gulf Nations#Ebitda#Rs 54 57 Crore#Rsi#Macd#Ema#Pvrl Rrb
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy Now for an Oil Rally This Fall

Energy stocks are finally heating back up — after seven rough years for the sector, many stocks to buy are emerging again. The value of oil started to crash back in 2014, thanks to a price war among overseas producers. Natural gas had been in a steep downtrend as well. As a result, energy companies saw their profits tank for many years.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
investing.com

S&P 500 Snaps 7-Month Win Streak as Bulls Abandon Dip Buying

Investing.com – The S&P 500 slumped Thursday to snap a seven-month win streak as progress by lawmakers to avoid a government shutdown failed to stoke investor appetite to buy the dip. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, or 547 points, the Nasdaq was down...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Lift After Closing Lower amid Volatile Trade

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures ticked higher in early APAC deals on Friday, following a whipsaw session that saw all three major benchmark indices closing lower amid a tumultuous September as risk sentiment waned on persistent inflation fears, supply chain bottlenecks, slowing growth and rising long term bond yields. During...
STOCKS
investing.com

Australian Shares Plunge 2.25% to 4-Month Lows

Investing.com - The ASX 200 dropped 146.7 points or 2% to 7185.50 on Friday, reversing gains of 1.88% in the previous session, closing at 4-month lows and finishing the week 2.2% lower as market participants retreated following overnight losses in major U.S. benchmark indices as the S&P 500 posted its biggest monthly selloff since March 2020.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Lower; German Retail Sales Disappoint

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Friday after weakness on Wall Street and Asia overnight, due to concerns of rising inflation, slowing growth and less accommodative monetary policies. At 2:10 AM ET (0610 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.6% lower, CAC 40 futures...
STOCKS
investing.com

Global markets see gloomy end to Q2 owing to range of catalysts

European markets ended the month on a sombre note after seven consecutive months of gains as higher government bond yields forced market participants out of high-growth sectors such as technology and into cyclicals, which are prone to economic swings and benefit from a consumption shift from goods towards services. "A number of risks including the hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve on monetary policy, supply-chain constraints and Chinese property developer Evergrande's financial troubles have weighed on sentiment this month, even as investors bet on a steady European economy," Reuters reported. The pan-regional STOXX 600 was down by 0.05% on Thursday, with miners gaining 2%, while travel stocks shed 2.20%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Australian dollar jumps with energy

But base metals are in trouble as Chinese growth sinks:. The US Congress passed a stopgap spending bill in the House by 254 to 175 votes that will extend Government funding through to December 3. US final/third take on 2Q GDP was little changed at +6.7% annualised q/q from a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Australian Shares Down 1.6% in Early Deals

Investing.com - The ASX 200 dropped 163.50 points or 2.23% to 7,168.70 in Friday morning deals, reversing gains of 1.88% in the previous session and extending 4-week lows as market participants tracked a negative session on Wall Street. In coronavirus news, New South Wales recorded 864 locally acquired cases. Victoria...
MARKETS
investing.com

UK midcaps at two-month lows in dour start to new quarter

(Reuters) -British mid-cap stocks tumbled to two-month lows on Friday, with shares in pub operator Wetherspoon and electrical goods retailer AO World slumping after they warned of a hit to earnings from supply chain disruptions and a staffing crunch. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1%, with oil and mining...
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

Best Penny Stocks to Buy For The Meme Stock Rally? 3 to Watch

3 Penny Stocks to Watch During Today’s Meme Stock Rally. With meme stocks rallying once again, plenty of penny stocks investors are looking for the best companies to buy. Now, to understand which stocks could have value, there are a few important steps that all investors should take. Right now,...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye steady open; US dollar extends rally

(Sept 30): Asian stocks looked set for a muted open after U.S. equities pared most of their gains as a rally in technology shares petered out. The dollar strengthened. Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan where the ruling party’s new leader who is set to become the next prime minister is seen by investors as maintaining stability. Contracts edged higher in Australia and dipped in Hong Kong. U.S. futures edged higher. The Nasdaq 100 notched its third straight day of losses after earlier climbing about 1%. Dip buyers helped push the S&P 500 higher.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy