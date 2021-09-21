As Economy Opens Up These Stocks Should Rally

European markets ended the month on a sombre note after seven consecutive months of gains as higher government bond yields forced market participants out of high-growth sectors such as technology and into cyclicals, which are prone to economic swings and benefit from a consumption shift from goods towards services. "A number of risks including the hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve on monetary policy, supply-chain constraints and Chinese property developer Evergrande's financial troubles have weighed on sentiment this month, even as investors bet on a steady European economy," Reuters reported. The pan-regional STOXX 600 was down by 0.05% on Thursday, with miners gaining 2%, while travel stocks shed 2.20%.

