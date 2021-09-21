Viasat Awarded DoD Research Contracts to Help US Warfighters Use 5G Connectivity in the Battlefield
Viasat has received two awards from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) to conduct research that will examine the use and implementation of 5G networks in the battlespace. These awards are part of the DoD $600M 5G research initiative announced last year, to explore how 5G technology can strengthen warfighting capabilities.www.everythingrf.com
