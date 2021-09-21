CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viasat Awarded DoD Research Contracts to Help US Warfighters Use 5G Connectivity in the Battlefield

Cover picture for the articleViasat has received two awards from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) to conduct research that will examine the use and implementation of 5G networks in the battlespace. These awards are part of the DoD $600M 5G research initiative announced last year, to explore how 5G technology can strengthen warfighting capabilities.

CARLSBAD, Calif. ï¿½ Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it received two awards from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) to conduct research that will examine the use and implementation of 5G networks on the battlespace. These awards are part of the DoD $600M 5G research initiative announced last year, to explore how 5G technology can strengthen warfighting capabilities.
