Viasat Awarded DoD Research Contracts to Help US Warfighters Use 5G Connectivity in the Battlefield

A Huntsville firm has been awarded a significant government contract. Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space for the Enduring Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) to produce its mobile ground-based weapon system. The transportable system is designed to engage and defeat cruise missile and unmanned aircraft system threats. According to the company, the award is worth an estimated value of $237 million over the next 2.5 years. The contract also includes the option for follow-on production of 400 launchers with associated interceptors.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO