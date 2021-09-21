A Texas school board proposes the non-renewal of a contract for a principal accused of promoting critical race theory
A Texas school district board voted unanimously to give notice of a proposed non-renewal of the contract of a principal at the center of controversy over critical race theory. James Whitfield, principal of Colleyville Heritage High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was placed on paid administrative leave in late August, a month after a former school board candidate publicly accused him of having "extreme views on race" and called for him to be fired.www.actionnewsnow.com
