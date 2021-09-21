CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Texas school board proposes the non-renewal of a contract for a principal accused of promoting critical race theory

By By Madeline Holcombe, Raja Razek, CNN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas school district board voted unanimously to give notice of a proposed non-renewal of the contract of a principal at the center of controversy over critical race theory. James Whitfield, principal of Colleyville Heritage High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was placed on paid administrative leave in late August, a month after a former school board candidate publicly accused him of having "extreme views on race" and called for him to be fired.

