Orvil Lee Graham Sr., 73, of Belleville, WV, died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on Sept. 17, 2021. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on Oct. 22, 1947, and was the son of the late Archie and Joy Graham. He retired from the Westbrook Center as custodian. He had been a truck driver for many years. He was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Coolville, Ohio. He enjoyed guns, computers and spending time with his grandchildren.