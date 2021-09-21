Advance your career with these tools

The job hunt can be a grueling endeavor. For those that hope to land a job in their chosen field, but lack any experience or connections, the search is exponentially more difficult. Modern recruiters want some kind of quality guarantee, be it in the form of experience or connections. Unfortunately, many groups (such as recent graduates, recent immigrants, or professionals changing fields) simply don’t have the experience or connections they need to get interviews for the jobs they want. HiCounselor co-founders Aditya Sharma and Rani Haroune have experienced this difficulty first hand, and they hope to make things a little easier for their fellow job seekers utilizing AI and networking automation. HiCounselor, a San Francisco Bay Area-based career accelerator for tech professionals, has secured $600k in pre-seed round. The round was led by Palo-alto, California-based Heroic Ventures.

