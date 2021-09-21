CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisle, IL

Supporters: School cut coach because of same-sex marriage

classichits106.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISLE, Ill. (AP) — Critics say a Catholic school in suburban Chicago rescinded a job offer to a coach after learning that she was in a same-sex marriage. About 40 alumni, parents and students met outside Benet Academy in Lisle on Monday to support the woman, who was to become coach of the girls lacrosse team. Thousands more have signed an online petition. Benet declined to speak directly about the coach, although the Catholic Church is opposed to same-sex marriage. Benet says it employs people “whose lives manifest the essential teachings of the church.” Colleen Savell, an assistant lacrosse coach at Benet, said the coach has won two state championships in Pennsylvania.

www.classichits106.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Lisle, IL
Society
City
Lisle, IL
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Catholic School#Sex#Ap#Benet Academy#The Catholic Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy