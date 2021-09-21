Supporters: School cut coach because of same-sex marriage

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — Critics say a Catholic school in suburban Chicago rescinded a job offer to a coach after learning that she was in a same-sex marriage. About 40 alumni, parents and students met outside Benet Academy in Lisle on Monday to support the woman, who was to become coach of the girls lacrosse team. Thousands more have signed an online petition. Benet declined to speak directly about the coach, although the Catholic Church is opposed to same-sex marriage. Benet says it employs people “whose lives manifest the essential teachings of the church.” Colleen Savell, an assistant lacrosse coach at Benet, said the coach has won two state championships in Pennsylvania.