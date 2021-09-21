Czech central banker Holub ‘quite likely’ to support 50 bp hike in Sept, open to more

“Shutdown: How Covid Shook the World’s Economy” is among the first of what is sure to be many books that will attempt to recount and analyze the coronavirus pandemic and its aftershocks. But this is not a book about the health crisis, the staggering loss of life or even the devastating toll the titular economic shutdowns have had on communities already struggling to make ends meet. Adam Tooze instead measures the impact of lockdowns in declines in credit card spending in Spain, increases in unemployment-benefit applications in the United States and drops in passenger throughput at Heathrow Airport.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO