Czech central banker Holub ‘quite likely’ to support 50 bp hike in Sept, open to more

By Syndicated Content
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech central banker Tomas Holub said that he would likely support a 50 basis point rate increase at the next policy meeting on Sept. 30, adding to signals that the central bank could deliver its biggest hike since 1997 next week. Speaking to Reuters in an interview...

