WESTFIELD — Westfield schools are asking the public for advice on how to spend millions of dollars in federal pandemic-related aid. “We sent the survey to all families, all staff, to [the Westfield Education to Business Alliance] and posted it on the Facebook page,” said Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski. “We want the community as a whole to take that survey. It helps guide us in terms of where the priorities are for where the funding should go.”

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO