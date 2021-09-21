Support for those in recovery, family members

HOUGHTON — One of the goals of Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala’s concept for the Mental Health presentation in Eagle River on May 27, 2021, was to help the public reach a clearer understanding of mental health, to begin the elimination of the social stigma regarding mental illness and those who want or need professional help, but are afraid to seek it, because of the pervasive stigma. The presentation, he said, was organized, because “it was time for the community to have a conversation in regards to mental health and the stigma attached to it.”