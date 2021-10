TRUSTEE (Chair of Finance Committee) Park Theatre is seeking to recruit a new Trustee who will take on the role of Chair of the Finance Committee, succeeding Robert Hingley who will be stepping down from the Board shortly. The Chair of the Finance Committee will work closely with the Chair of the Board and the Joint Chief Executives Jez Bond and Rachael Williams to ensure the smooth financial running of the theatre and enable other Trustees to carry out their financial responsibilities.

