Holgate, OH

Holgate board reviews COVID-19 cases

By JEN LAZENBY NWS Asst. Editor
Northwest Signal
 10 days ago

HOLGATE — An update on COVID-19 cases, quarantines and precautions highlighted Monday’s meeting of the Holgate Local Schools Board of Education. Superintendent Kelly Meyers reported the district had an increase in positive cases, mainly in the elementary school. As of Monday at 3 p.m., the district had six current COVID-19 positive cases at the elementary and 18 quarantined; three positive cases in the middle school and 13 quarantined; and zero cases at the high school and one quarantined.

www.northwestsignal.net

