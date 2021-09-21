CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandpoint, ID

SAR announces grant, scholarship recipients

Bonner County Daily Bee
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy these days to get overwhelmed with worries and bad news, Selkirk Association of Realtors officials said. “Forest fires raging out of control, national politics, climate change, the resurgent COVID-19 virus and so on; it all seems like there’s nothing we, as individuals, can do about any of it,” they said in a press release. :So, what a relief to be able to talk about good news at the local level, about something we as a community actually can affect.”

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Idaho State
Sandpoint, ID
Society
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sar#Scholarships#Volunteers#Forest Fires#Real Estate#Charity#The Idaho Club#Kaniksu Land Trust#Kootenai Elementary#Sandpoint Teen Center#Ucan#Community Cancer Center#Bonners Ferry Rotary#Sandpoint High School
CBS News

Passenger opens exit door and walks out on to wing of plane at Miami airport

An airplane passenger was detained Wednesday evening after he opened the emergency exit door and walked out onto the wing of the plane, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. The plane, which had just arrived at Miami International Airport from Cali, Colombia, was in the process of "positioning" at the gate when the incident took place.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy