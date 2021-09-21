LC Council stands by decline of water request
LIBERTY CENTER — Village council Monday reaffirmed its previous decision on a water line request for a new building outside of the village limits. The request was previously made for the purposes of fire suppression for the building on County Road 7. In previous discussions, it was noted necessary matters and permits for the building were approved through Washington Township and Wood County’s Building Inspection. However, the setup included fire flow from the village, and this was never presented to or approved by council.www.northwestsignal.net
Comments / 0