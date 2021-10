NORTH STONINGTON — First responders have located the body of a kayaker who had been reported missing late Saturday after an expedition at Wyassup Lake. Rescuers on Sunday located body of the the man, a 45-year-old who was not otherwise identified, during rescue efforts on Sunday morning. The kayak was found first, according to a press release from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and his body was discovered a few hours later.

NORTH STONINGTON, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO