Cause of August house fire undetermined

The cause of a garage and house fire on Glenwood Avenue in Napoleon in August is undetermined. At approximately 7:45 p.m. Aug. 20, a structure fire was reported at 1490 Glenwood Ave. According to Napoleon Assistant Fire Chief Joel Frey, initial crews found a two-story home with heavy fire in the attached garage and the fire moving into the home. The four occupants evacuated the home prior to the fire department’s arrival. No injuries were reported.