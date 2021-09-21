CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County commissioner dies at residence

By Jen Lazenby
Northwest Signal
 10 days ago

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Paulding County — A Paulding County commissioner was found dead on his farm Monday morning. According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, deputies were dispatched to 17089 Road 133, Cecil, around 11 a.m. for a report of a dead body. According to Landers, deputies discovered the body of Clint A. Vance, 30, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Vance was found in an outbuilding on the farm in which he resided.

