Paulding County commissioner dies at residence
EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Paulding County — A Paulding County commissioner was found dead on his farm Monday morning. According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, deputies were dispatched to 17089 Road 133, Cecil, around 11 a.m. for a report of a dead body. According to Landers, deputies discovered the body of Clint A. Vance, 30, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Vance was found in an outbuilding on the farm in which he resided.www.northwestsignal.net
Comments / 0