Virginia’s Peaks of Otter in the Blue Ridge Mountains make for an incredible experience, especially if you stay and immerse yourself in the heart of the hills. Just a small part of the Appalachian mountain range, Virginia’s blue hills draw you in from all angles. The area boasts the breathtaking Shenandoah National Park – at its best when the leaves start changing color at the beginning of fall – and of course, the Peaks of Otter. The three crowns of Sharp Top, Flat Top, and Harkening Hill overlook Bedford, Virginia and an array of amazing hotels to base yourself for a visit – bookable on Culture Trip.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO