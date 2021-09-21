Election News: Notice of Manual Tally of Ballots; Press Release Regarding the Voter’s Choice Act
The process of implementing the California Voter’s Choice Act in Marin County in 2022 is underway, and the Elections Department is seeking public comment on its Election Administration Plan (EAP). The press release includes everything you need to know to access the EAP, provide feedback, or read up on other relevant information. A virtual meeting on the topic will be held Thursday, September 30, at 5:30 pm.www.townoffairfax.org
