I spent some time these past few days reading through my sister Mo’s dozens of letters to me, all written between 1975 and her death in late 1981. I do this every year, and for many years it was a physically painful process. How, I always wondered, could someone with her huge personality and love of living be just…gone? I saved her navy bathrobe until it fell apart. For decades, I saved a bottle of Estee cologne that had been hers, even though it had turned rancid long before. I listened to her favorite music and cried over her photos. It was a time I gave myself annually to grieve, to tear off the band aid once again. Then I’d dry my tears and resume my life.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO