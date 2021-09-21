From the community | Stanford’s new alcohol policy misses the mark

How does alcohol intertwine with the college experience? A January 2021 publication from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism estimated that 53% of college students had consumed alcohol in the past month, and 33% had engaged in binge drinking (five or more drinks for men in a single event, four or more for women). Those numbers mean that alcohol is a major part of college. Even for students who don’t drink themselves, it’s likely they will have friends or classmates who do.