Why ifs abound in our country now

By Dan Neumann
Cape Gazette
 10 days ago

Since we are without a local election to concentrate on, I suppose we must be subjected to the musings of one Don Flood who seems to have unlimited access to your letters section. All of Mr. Flood’s letters can be summarized as follows: “Trump bad, Republicans and Conservatives bad ... and crazy.” Don’s references to fanatics omits those from his ideological side of the aisle whose murderous exploits within the last year alone and dating back to the 1960s could fill pages, much less 650 words. Reference is made to a previous letter published in these pages of Feb. 8 titled “All Riots Matter.” Be that as it may, since Don seems to be always afforded response time in these pages, perhaps he could answer seriously the following Socratic queries, if he is capable.

