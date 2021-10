While in-person learning has resumed on campus, students and professors are still trying to balance safety and effectiveness when determining the modality of their classes. According to USC Environmental Health & Safety, students should wear a mask in class, social distance from others if possible, wash or sanitize their hands regularly and refrain from eating or drinking. Social distancing is recommended, though not required, and maintaining space between students has proved impossible in larger classes.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO