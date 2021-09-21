CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata vs. Totino-Grace Football 9-24-21

By John Jacobson
ccxmedia.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull Game Coverage of Wayzata vs. Totino-Grace Football. Watch this game LIVE on 9/24 at 7:00pm on CCX1, Comcast 799/12, or online. CCX Sports is a service of Northwest Community Television. We offer Live Full Game & Highlight coverage of prep sports in the Northwest suburbs of the Twin Cities. CCX Media serves the communities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Corcoran, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hanover, Maple Grove, Medicine Lake, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth, Robbinsdale and Rogers and is available on Comcast.

