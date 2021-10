Valley City State University has announced that six individuals and two teams are being inducted in the Viking Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The induction ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 1, during Homecoming. There was no Hall of Fame Class in 2020 due to the ceremony being canceled because of COVID-19. Many of this year's inductees had previously been announced as inductees for 2020.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO