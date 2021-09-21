CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, IN

Shirley plants memorial garden for town’s passionate advocate

By Jessica Karins
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHIRLEY — A Shirley florist who supplied flowers to Shirley’s war memorial will now have her own remembrance at the town’s memorial park. Beverly Estell, 87, died in March. Community leaders in Shirley remember her as a longtime prominent citizen and advocate of making Shirley a better place to live. Thanks to an anonymous donor, a new feature at Shirley’s Memorial Park has been installed in her honor.

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Local
Indiana Government
City
Shirley, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
