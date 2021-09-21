CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Tuesday is annual Colorado Proud School Meal Day

By Anne Delaney
The Tribune
 9 days ago

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis proclaimed Tuesday as Colorado Proud School Meal Day, an annual celebration of agriculture and the industry’s critical role in the state economy. Colorado Proud was developed by the department of agriculture in 1999 as a free marketing program designed to help consumers, restaurants and retailers “identify and purchase Colorado food and agricultural products,” according to the program website.

www.greeleytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis

Comments / 0

Community Policy