Yaya DaCosta On Embracing Her "Crown" As The Star Of Fox's 'Our Kind Of People'
FOX's new series is a look at the Black elite. Our Kind of People, executive produced by Lee Daniels, is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class. The story follows single mother Angela Vaughn, played by Yaya DaCosta, who travels back to Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard for a summer with her teenage daughter to follow in her late mother's entrepreneurial footsteps and make an impact with her natural hair care line.www.bet.com
