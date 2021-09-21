Climbing Toward Vaccine Compliance

Memorial Regional Health won’t have to say goodbye to a sizable number of its employees after all. Just hours before the compliance date set by the state for all healthcare facilities to have 100% of employees on the path to COVID-19 vaccination — at least one shot received — the state of Colorado’s mandate changed. Instead of all employees, the state reduced the number to 90%, the same as required for the flu vaccine.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO