Climbing Toward Vaccine Compliance

By Elizabeth Redden
Inside Higher Ed
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in July, administrators at Stockton University in New Jersey were worried about compliance with the institution’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Only about a third of students had submitted proof of vaccination or a request for an exemption as of about two weeks prior to an Aug. 1 deadline, and Susan Davenport, Stockton’s executive vice president and chief of staff, wondered aloud whether students were waiting the university out to see if the mandate would stick.

