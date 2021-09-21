CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Far too many sandwiches on this campus have tomatoes

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I went to Twinnie’s, the beloved cafe in the engineering quad, to get a sandwich. As I surveyed their ample selection, one candidate caught my eye: the Turkey Avocado Mayo Bacon sandwich. Its candor both surprised and intrigued me. The name listed every single item on it and absolutely nothing else; this was a sandwich for the student on-the-go, who wanted a no-nonsense lunch that was both delicious and nutritious. This was a sandwich for the student who wanted their food to be honest, and who derived immense satisfaction from taking a simple yet effective approach to dining. This was the sandwich for me. Out of both hunger and respect, I ordered one and waited.

www.dukechronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the “Meal For 2 with Drinks at Texas Roadhouse” Scam

We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.
LONGVIEW, TX
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
edibleeastbay.com

Thank Goodness, We Still Have Tomatoes!

Watch chef/photographer Judy Doherty make bruschetta and follow her easy recipe below. 2 ripe beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes, cored, diced, and drained. 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped (Reserve some whole leaves for garnish.) 1 clove garlic, chopped. Pinch sea salt. 1/2 loaf French bread, sliced thin and grilled. Extra-virgin...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Mac And Cheese#Sandwiches#Fruit#Food Drink#Turkey Avocado#Pitchfork#Trinity
provincetownindependent.org

When a Tomato and Mayo Sandwich Takes a Trip to Tuscany

I am seeing red! I don’t mean because of worldly triggers — anti-vaxers, Texas, or extreme climate events. The red I’m seeing right now is the cornucopia of tomatoes on my kitchen counter. At tomato time, I’m like a kid at Christmas. I want to fit every expression of this...
RECIPES
Vegetarian Times

These Mushroom Pita Sandwiches Have All the Umami

You’ve probably seen Chaga lattes and other concoctions out at your local cafe. There’s a lot of hype around the bark-fungus-derived powder and its superfood benefits. But here’s an idea you probably haven’t tried yet: putting Chaga mushroom powder… on mushrooms. It may seem like gilding the lilly – or just redundant – but there’s a method to the mushroom madness at play in these shiitake mushroom pita sandwiches. Adding the powder gives the protein-packed filling of these pita sandwiches an extra depth of savory, umami flavor.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Long Beach Post

Tips to stretch your food budget this fall

When it comes to budgeting, living on a fixed income can be tricky—from monthly bills to healthcare to necessities. Luckily, a few simple changes could make shopping for groceries less of a hassle each month. Here’s what you need to know! The post Tips to stretch your food budget this fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RETAIL
Only In Oregon

Bacon Nation Is A Bacon-Themed Restaurant In Oregon And It’s Everything You’ve Ever Dreamed Of

Americans have a thing for bacon. We just can’t get enough of this sweet-and-salty goodness. And while Oregon’s fare tends to skew more seafood than pork, Oregonians are fully pro-bacon, as evidenced by the iconic Bacon Maple Bar. In Eugene, Bacon Nation takes this carnivorous craze to the next level, with a bacon-themed food truck […] The post Bacon Nation Is A Bacon-Themed Restaurant In Oregon And It’s Everything You’ve Ever Dreamed Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Where to Eat Soup in Portland This Week

960 SE 11th Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com. 4-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 4-10 pm Friday-Saturday. At America’s best Russian restaurant, chef Bonnie Morales has combined classic Continental food training with vigorous Russian dishes in homage to her own nostalgia for her parents’ Soviet memories. Whether you spring for the rich clay-pot rabbit—the dish doubles down on umami with porcini mushrooms tarted up with sour cherries—or follow the menu’s advice to cover as much of your table as possible with zakuski (small plates meant to accompany vodka drinking), don’t miss out on Kachka’s soup dumplings: tender delicacies in “fancy broth” made with beef shanks, pork and veal, scallion and cheese, sour cherry, or caviar.
PORTLAND, OR
Kankakee Daily Journal

What to do when you have too many of these things

Before we get going here, and in the interest of full disclosure, I have an inner hoarder who puts up quite a fuss from time to time. I’ve managed to tame her, but now and again, she gets out. Before I know it, I have 48 boxes of borax on my storage shelves or 9,082 skeins of yarn in my stash. Just kidding — sort of. Just justification is always, “Just in case we go through a season of scarcity,” right? I see some heads nodding in full understanding.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy