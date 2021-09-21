Far too many sandwiches on this campus have tomatoes
Last week, I went to Twinnie's, the beloved cafe in the engineering quad, to get a sandwich. As I surveyed their ample selection, one candidate caught my eye: the Turkey Avocado Mayo Bacon sandwich. Its candor both surprised and intrigued me. The name listed every single item on it and absolutely nothing else; this was a sandwich for the student on-the-go, who wanted a no-nonsense lunch that was both delicious and nutritious. This was a sandwich for the student who wanted their food to be honest, and who derived immense satisfaction from taking a simple yet effective approach to dining. This was the sandwich for me. Out of both hunger and respect, I ordered one and waited.
