Willowbrook High School honored its 2013 football team during halftime of the Sept. 17 varsity game against Downers Grove South. Members of the school’s 2013 football team are pictured moments after they stood on the middle of the field for their recognition. Public address announcer Pete Makrinski noted that a commemorative banner honoring the 2013 squad now hangs at the north end of the Willowbrook stadium’s John A. Fischer Field. The 2013 team, which posted a 7-3 record and advanced to the IHSA Class 7A playoffs, was honored for its crucial role in developing and maintaining the culture of the Willowbrook football program. The Warriors won a pair of IHSA post-season games in 1990. The program didn’t win another playoff contest until 2016. The Warriors won two post-season battles in 2016. The program added two more playoff wins in 2017, and two more in 2018. Willowbrook won three post-season games in 2019 to advance to the IHSA Class 7A semifinals. Willowbrook defeated Downers Grove South 34-7 in the Sept. 17 game to improve to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in West Suburban Gold Conference play. The Warriors’ season continues with this Friday’s conference game at Leyden.

WILLOWBROOK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO