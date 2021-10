The points season might be over, but there is still plenty of action going down at Nevada Speedway. On Saturday, the dirt track hosted five races — highlighted by a wire-to-wire victory by Jered Traster in the Outlaw 4-Cylinders competition on his first-ever trip to the Speedway. Oklahoma's Michael Longacre beat out Lane Traster for second place. Mike Baxter finished fourth, and Ty Davis was fifth.