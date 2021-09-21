CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada XC competes in loaded Southern Stampede

Nevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald
 10 days ago

The Nevada High School cross country team went green at the Southern Stampede Saturday on the Missouri Southern course in Joplin. At the event, which featured college races in addition to those for high schoolers, the Tigers and Lady Tigers ran in the most competitive of two 5K races (green over gold) — with Allie Rains logging the best finish for the teams, 73rd overall in the girls' competition (21 minutes, 18.45 seconds).

IN THIS ARTICLE
