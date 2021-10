The Green Bay Packers will have something to prove Monday night when they take on the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Last year, the Packers hosted Monday Night Football at an empty stadium, and they entered the matchup — against the Atlanta Falcons — undefeated and averaging more than 40 points per game. This time around, it’ll be a very different scene in Green Bay, with fans back in Lambeau Field and the Packers coming off a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO