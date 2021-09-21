CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

Shirley A. Hines

The News-Gazette
 10 days ago

TUSCOLA — Shirley A. Hines, 86, of Indianapolis, formerly of Tuscola, died at 8:38 a.m. EST Monday (Sept. 20, 2021) at home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Villa Grove Christian Church, 701 N. Sycamore St., Villa Grove. The Rev. Mike Zylstra will officiate. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, is in charge of arrangements.

