Peter 'Ted' Gernand

POTOMAC — Peter Lorance Gernand Sr., 92, formerly of Potomac, passed away peacefully Saturday morning (Sept. 18, 2021. Born in the South Side of Chicago in 1929 to Peter John and Lorna Gernand, Pete was affectionately nicknamed Teddy by his sister, Virginia. The nickname stuck, and later he was known as Ted to family and friends. Ted was smitten by Margaret Reed when he saw her working on her rural Potomac family farm. They married in Chicago on Dec. 4, 1951, and shared almost 62 years of marriage before her death. Ted was very proud of his family and farm.