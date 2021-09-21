Pedro's Café is Continuing the Legacy at South Mountain Cycle

Pedro’s Café in Emmaus strives to provide a safe, cozy space for the community to come together, share a meal, read a book or work remotely. “We want to be an example that a small, hometown business can make an impact in the community by being others-focused, supporting other local small businesses and honoring their values,” says co-founder Jaime Bassett. Pedro’s Café boasts a flavorful menu, with coffeehouse staples like lattes, espresso and loose-leaf teas as well as exciting creations using homemade syrups in unique flavors like lavender and basil. Their thoughtful, whole food items are all locally sourced, with fresh bread and pastries from Apple Ridge Farm in Saylorsburg. The family-owned and -operated café fills a hole that was left in the Emmaus community due to COVID-19. “We are honored to have the opportunity to continue the tradition of a café within South Mountain Cycle,” says Bassett. “They ran the café prior and decided not to reopen after they had closed for the pandemic. We take continuing a legacy they started very seriously.”