Ethereum price prediction as the VIX index spikes
Ethereum tumbled to the lowest level since August on Monday. The decline coincided with a sharp jump of VIX index. The cup and handle pattern points to a comeback. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price pared back some of the earlier losses on Tuesday morning as fears of contagion eased. The coin rose to $3,000, which was higher than Monday’s low of $2,802. It has a market capitalization of more than $355 billion, making it the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world.invezz.com
Comments / 0