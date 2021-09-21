Woman ejected, 2 others injured in weekend ATV collision

A 28-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after crashing her all-terrain vehicle on Sunday evening near Carlton Street and Seaway Haulage Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake, police say. The woman, from the Hamilton area, was first thought to have life-threatening injuries, Niagara Regional Police said. However, doctors later said her injuries were serious but her life was not in danger, police said. NOTL firefighters secured a landing site for an Ornge air ambulance to land and transport the woman to hospital. No charges have been laid, police said. (NOTL Fire Department photo)

NIAGARA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO