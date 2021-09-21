CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman ejected, 2 others injured in weekend ATV collision

Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single-vehicle crash resulted in one serious and two minor injuries among the driver and two passengers at Hog Waller Mud Bog Saturday afternoon. The driver of an ATV with two other people on…

www.palatkadailynews.com

mypanhandle.com

Woman killed in fatal ATV accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 59-year-old woman was killed in an ATV accident on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities said an ATV off-road vehicle was traveling southbound on Planter’s Drive, a private, dirt roadway when the driver lost control, causing the ATV to overturn. The...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fox26houston.com

Woman killed, two others seriously injured after suspected drunk driving crash

HOUSTON - Police say a woman has died and two other people were rushed to the hospital following a crash in southwest Houston with an alleged drunk driver overnight Sunday. According to officials, the crash happened around 3 a.m. at Chimney Rock and Gasmer. That's where witnesses tell authorities a car with two women inside ran a red light and hit another car with two other people in it.
HOUSTON, TX
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two men killed, woman injured in head-on collision in North Carolina

Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a head-on collision in a North Carolina city, police said Monday. Winston-Salem police said in a news release that a car driven by William Gentry Bates, 23, was traveling east on Hanes Mall Boulevard on Sunday evening when his car crossed the center median and collided head-on with a car driven by Michael Brent Sutton, 60. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Sturgis Journal

Driver injured in semi-truck collision

A collision between two semi-trucks Thursday in Sturgis sent one driver to the hospital. Public safety officers were dispatched shortly before 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and U.S. 12. First-responders found a semi-trailer had rear-ended another semi as it cleared the intersection on U.S. 12. The driver of the second truck was unresponsive and was removed from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Sturgis Hospital for treatment.
STURGIS, MI
lakesarearadio.net

Railroad Employee Injured in Semi-Train Collision in Ottertail

OTTERTAIL (KDLM) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation had to temporarily close Highway 78/108 in Ottertail due to a crash involving a train and vehicle, Thursday morning. Traffic was detoured to city roads and the road remained closed for several hours as the railroad inspected the track and moved the...
OTTERTAIL, MN
niagaranow.com

Woman seriously injured in ATV crash

A 28-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after crashing her all-terrain vehicle on Sunday evening near Carlton Street and Seaway Haulage Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake, police say. The woman, from the Hamilton area, was first thought to have life-threatening injuries, Niagara Regional Police said. However, doctors later said her injuries were serious but her life was not in danger, police said. NOTL firefighters secured a landing site for an Ornge air ambulance to land and transport the woman to hospital. No charges have been laid, police said. (NOTL Fire Department photo)
NIAGARA, NY
wbrc.com

24-year-old woman dies following ATV accident in Greene County

GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 24-year-old woman died following an ATV accident on Saturday, September 25. The two-vehicle crash happened before 9:00 p.m. on Greene County 20, approximately three miles north of Boligee, in Greene County. Troopers said Wynisha Rebecca Howard, 24, of Faunsdale, was...
ALABAMA STATE
KIMT

Motorcycle collision injures one rider in Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One rider is injured after two motorcycles collided in Olmsted County Thursday. It happened around 12:13 pm on Highway 63 near Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says two Harley Davidson motorcycles were northbound when one slowed for an emergency vehicle and a crash occurred.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Gephardt Daily

One woman killed, 2 women, 2 boys critically injured in Cedar City collision between cement truck, SUV

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One woman was killed and two others women were critically injured, as were two boys, in a Cedar City collision Tuesday. According to a statement released by the agency, Cedar City Police were summoned to the scene, at the intersection of Highway 56 and Iron Springs road, after a collision between a cement truck and a white Ford Explorer, which was reported at 10:07 a.m.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Big Country 96.9

Woman Killed in Head-on Collision in Brantville, N.B.

Police say a 67-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after her car collided head-on with a dump truck in Brantville, New Brunswick. Tracadie RCMP and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Route 11 at around 10:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Pierre Chiasson. The preliminary investigation found that the woman was driving south when her car crossed the center line of the highway and collided head-on with a dump truck travelling north towards Tracadie.
TRAFFIC
wfft.com

Woman killed in head-on crash on Leo Road, 3 others injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — One woman is dead and three others are fighting for their lives in the hospital after a head-on crash on northern Allen County Friday afternoon. Allen County Sheriff's Deputies responded to 12763 Leo Rd. just after noon. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fox35orlando.com

Woman ejected from car, hit by another driver, Florida troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a woman was killed in a crash after she was ejected from her car and hit by another driver. They said that the incident happened on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County. The driver lost control and crashed, troopers...
FLORIDA STATE
News-Democrat

Man driving ATV killed in collision at Randolph County intersection

A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was driving ran a stop sign on Illinois 153 in Randolph County and was struck by a pickup truck, according to Illinois State Police. Flinten D. Thompson of Tilden was pronounced dead at the scene at the highway’s intersection with...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Collision Involving Bus Leaves Several Injured In Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A tour bus was involved in a collision in Rockville Wednesday morning. Several people were reportedly injured. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Church Street near Rockville Metro Station. The condition of those injured is unknown. Update – 1 Church Street – IAO Rockville METRO – collision involving bus – several injured – @mcfrs A703, M703, M723, PE703, and EMS704 on scene, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating several patients https://t.co/Fiwis2ESME — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 29, 2021     This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.
ROCKVILLE, MD
whopam.com

Woman injured in rear-end collision at McLean Avenue and East Ninth

A rear-end collision Sunday afternoon at McLean Avenue and East Ninth Street injured one of the drivers. It happened about 12:30 and the report from Hopkinsville police says 31-year-old Leanna Banda Cruz of Fort Wainwright, Alaska was waiting for traffic to pass so she could turn right from McLean onto Ninth and she was rear-ended by another eastbound automobile driven by 30-year-old Scarlet Gann of Franklin.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

