New Ohio initiatives to address farm stress

When it comes to agricultural safety and health, we humans can be too optimistic. Take, for example, women who are new to organic farming. A recently published study indicates that these farm moms may have an optimism bias about how safe their farms are for children. This bias—the belief that they and their families are less likely than average to experience a farm injury or other negative safety event—could potentially cause these mothers to ignore or downplay safety messages.

