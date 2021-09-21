CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

New Ohio initiatives to address farm stress

ocj.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new federal grant awarded to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) will support and enhance several initiatives that address farm stress in Ohio. In partnership with Ohio State University Extension, training will be provided to mental health and other health care professionals in Ohio on the unique stressors and factors that influence agricultural producers, other individuals working in the agricultural sector, and farm and rural households.

ocj.com

WTHR

Mayor Hogsett visits urban farm addressing food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett stopped by the "Soul Food Project" on Thursday as part of the city's effort to put a spotlight on urban farms. Founded in 2017, Soul Food Project is a nonprofit urban farm in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood working to empower local youth and bring fresh produce to grocery stores in primarily low-access neighborhoods.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Farm and Dairy

Meet the 2021 Ohio Conservation Farm Family Awards recipients

LONDON, Ohio — The five families recognized with 2021 Ohio Conservation Farm Family Awards each have their own approach to conserving soil, water and natural resources, but they all share an interest in improving their land for future generations. Laura Frase, who accepted one of this year’s awards on behalf...
OHIO STATE
farmersadvance.com

Davidson elected to Ohio Farm Bureau board of trustees

COLUMBUS, OH. — Paul Davidson of Newark has been elected to the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation board of trustees, representing members in District 12 composed of Coshocton, Holmes, Knox and Licking counties. He was elected during a special election by delegates from that four-county area and fills the unexpired term of Jesse Whinnery of Coshocton. Whinnery stepped down from the Ohio Farm Bureau board earlier this year.
OHIO STATE
wisfarmer.com

Farm rescue training for a new generation

Emergency responders face unique, high-risk situations on farms, including toxic atmospheres, enclosed spaces, managing animals under stress and machinery entrapments. In order to prepare responders for these challenges the National Farm Medicine Center of Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, in partnership with Pittsville Fire and Life Link 3 Air Medical Transport, are hosting the Agricultural Rescue Training Scene Management program, Oct. 22-23.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Alamosa Valley Courier

Colorado Farm Bureau addresses mental health head on

SAN LUIS VALLEY -- In southeastern Colorado, one-time workshops were offered several years ago, teaching local loan officers basic warning signs of suicide to watch out for when working with their clients. The clients they were focusing on were farmers. The program was born out of need, following a spate...
MENTAL HEALTH
farmersadvance.com

Indiana farm fatality summary stresses importance of farm safety

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program released the annual Indiana Farm Fatality Summary with Historical Overview, coinciding with National Farm Safety and Health Week. The annual observance has been the third week of September since 1944. The program reported 25 work-related on-farm deaths in the...
INDIANA STATE
ocj.com

RCPP funding for Ohio projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest nearly $75 million for 15 partner-led projects to address natural resource concerns on private lands. This year, projects funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Alternative Funding Arrangements focus on climate-smart agriculture and forestry and other conservation priorities as well as improving access for historically underserved producers.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture now accepting new applications for H2Ohio Program

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is currently accepting new enrollments for the H2Ohio Program. Producers in the original 14-county targeted area of the Maumee River Watershed can sign up for the years 2022 and 2023. That area includes: Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Allen, Auglaize, Lucas, Wood, Hancock and Hardin counties.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Demonstration farms offering educational tours

The Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network is once again offering tours for business, organizations and students interested in learning about the latest water quality technology. The three northwest Ohio farms have been testing new and innovative conservation practices that reduce and prevent nutrient runoff since the project launched in 2016.
AGRICULTURE
News-Herald.com

Bill Patterson named to Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee

Ohio Farm Bureau Federation recently announced that Bill Patterson of Chester Township is serving on the 2021 Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December, according to a news release.
OHIO STATE
Star-Herald

Instructors go in-depth to stress the importance of farm safety

Fifth-grade students from Gering Public Schools spent their Thursday watching mannequins getting thrown out of cars and tiny model figures get electrocuted. These were among a dozen safety demonstrations at the Progressive Agriculture Safety Days event. Around 90 students from Lincoln and Northfield elementary schools were bussed over to the Scotts Bluff County fairgrounds in Mitchell to learn more about proper safety procedures.
GERING, NE
Vindy.com

Ohio career initiative expanding into Valley

WARREN — An initiative that connects job-seeking Ohioans with skills training and career opportunities is launching in the Mahoning Valley, one of five metro areas around the state in which the program is expanding, it was announced Wednesday. Ohio To Work is a program of the state’s private economic development...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio To Work initiative expands into Toledo, other cities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio leaders announced the expansion of the Ohio To Work initiative into Toledo and other cities. Ohio To Work launched in Cleveland in September 2020 as a pilot initiative to provide those seeking employment with career opportunities that increase income and improve quality of life. The program has created pathways to in-demand jobs for thousands of Ohioans through personalized career coaching, accelerated training options, local employer connections, career tools, and more.
OHIO STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

State Farm Bureaus Back Proposal for $737M Chesapeake Watershed Cleanup Initiative

Maryland and the five other Bay states are embracing a proposal from the Chesapeake Bay Commission to create a Chesapeake Resilient Farms Initiative, which would tap $737 million in federal funding over the next decade to help clean up nutrient and sediment pollution from farms in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The post State Farm Bureaus Back Proposal for $737M Chesapeake Watershed Cleanup Initiative appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
AGRICULTURE
farmersadvance.com

Ohio Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Mid-America announce enhanced partnership

COLUMBUS, OH. — Ohio Farm Bureau is pleased to announce Farm Credit Mid-America as a major contributor to Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals programing and sponsor of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting. Ohio Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Mid-America have played a significant role in the agriculture community for...
OHIO STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky is investing in several initiatives to address farmer suicide

Kentucky is investing in efforts to prevent farmer suicide, including a program to teach people in farming communities how to recognize warning signs of suicide and how to head it off; expanding the state’s suicide-prevention call center; funding to collect more data; and an initiative that asks people to reach out to someone if they are feeling “down-and-out, lonesome or blue.”
KENTUCKY STATE
High Plains Journal

Women new to farming my falsely believe their farms are safer, study says

When it comes to agricultural safety and health, we humans can be too optimistic. Take, for example, women who are new to organic farming. A recently published study indicates that these farm moms may have an optimism bias about how safe their farms are for children. This bias—the belief that they and their families are less likely than average to experience a farm injury or other negative safety event—could potentially cause these mothers to ignore or downplay safety messages.
AGRICULTURE
spectrumnews1.com

Lancaster family starts craft hemp farm, brings CBD to Ohio

LANCASTER, Ohio — Seven family members in Lancaster recently have come together with one purpose, to bring CBD and CBG to Ohioans. The Ohio Department of Agriculture's Ohio Hemp Program began accepting applications for potential cultivators last year. The program allows licensed individuals to grow and process hemp in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
times-gazette.com

Ohio legislators address members of Firelands Electric Cooperative at ACRE event

NEW LONDON - Roughly 115 co-op member-consumers and employees of Firelands Electric Cooperative attended a legislative update at the 2021 ACRE Co-op Owners for Political Action recognition breakfast, according to a news release from Firelands Electric. The event was hosted on Friday, Sept. 17 at Firelands Electric Cooperative’s facility in...
OHIO STATE

