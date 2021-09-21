The Trouble With Distorted Histories
In a recent article in Inside Higher Ed, the president of Walsh University, Tim Collins, made the case that vaccine mandates run counter to good policy. He argued that vaccinations should be voluntary, and that it’s a violation of medical ethics to make them mandatory for university students and faculty members. To support his argument, Walsh invokes the Nuremberg Code of 1947’s emphasis on voluntary participation in medical trials, saying that it’s a “historical fact” that universities have been “guardians of voluntary participation.”www.insidehighered.com
