We know that being able to hire a nanny is a privilege—and finding a bilingual nanny is even more of a luxury. There are many families for whom this is not an option—whether because of expense or availability. But if you do have the desire and opportunity to hire a bilingual nanny because you want to enrich your child’s dual-language enironment, you can create a much richer environment by thoughtfully partnering with that person. Whether it’s a full time nanny, part time or nanny share (for our family, we have set up nanny shares—where we partnered with another family to “share” one nanny, both for socialization and to defray cost), here are a few ways to maximize new language skills.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO