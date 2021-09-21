Opinion: Will Lockheed Martin Reenter USAF Tanker Fray?

The U.S. Air Force released a request for information in July for an off-the-shelf tanker to bridge the gap between the last Boeing KC-46—to be delivered in 2029—and a future KC-Z development. Since there are only two primes building aircraft in this class, the big question is whether Airbus will reenter the fray with its KC-30 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT). If it does, it would likely team with Lockheed Martin, since the two companies agreed in December 2018 to pursue this opportunity for 140-160 tankers together.