CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

LOCAL SUMMER EVENTS

Mining Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE: A list of upcoming summer events will be published on page 2A of The Mining Journal each Tuesday throughout the summer season. ≤ Sept. 23-25, Front Street Book Fair. Book sales, live music, book appraisals, author book signings and readings. Book sales from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at the First Presbyterian Church and Peter White Public Library. $5 admission. Two book sales with no admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 24 at the First Presbyterian Church and Peter White Public Library. Two book sales with no admission at the First Presbyterian Church and Peter White Public Library Saturday. There will be a half price sale from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and a $5 bag sale from 2 to 5 p.m.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, MI
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sales#The Mining Journal#Front Street Book Fair#Mattson Lower Harbor Park#Iron St Negaunee

Comments / 0

Community Policy