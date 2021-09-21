LOCAL SUMMER EVENTS

EDITOR’S NOTE: A list of upcoming summer events will be published on page 2A of The Mining Journal each Tuesday throughout the summer season. ≤ Sept. 23-25, Front Street Book Fair. Book sales, live music, book appraisals, author book signings and readings. Book sales from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at the First Presbyterian Church and Peter White Public Library. $5 admission. Two book sales with no admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 24 at the First Presbyterian Church and Peter White Public Library. Two book sales with no admission at the First Presbyterian Church and Peter White Public Library Saturday. There will be a half price sale from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and a $5 bag sale from 2 to 5 p.m.